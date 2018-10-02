Tom Hardy To Attend Special Screening Of “Venom”!

Marvel’s latest comic book character Venom comes to life in theaters this weekend starring Tom Hardy. To promote the film, he will be doing a special screening in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

According to the USO of North Carolina, Hardy will join the military at a special screening at the Cameo Art House Theater in downtown Fayetteville.

Tickets to be a part of the screening are first-come, first serve and must be picked up at the USO of North Caolina Fort Bragg Center.

“Venom” is out in theaters nationwide this Friday. Are you excited to see “Venom?” Do you think Spiderman will have a cameo in the film?