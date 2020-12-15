Tom Hanks Will Star In a New Live Action “Pinocchio”

Tom Hanks is getting ready for another great acting role, this time for a live-action version of a Disney animated classic.

Hanks will star in a live-action version of Pinocchio, which will head to Disney+. No word on who exactly Hanks will play, but a CGI Jiminy Cricket or Pinocchio’s creator Geppetto seem likely.

The film will be directed by Robert Zemeckis, who also directed Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Disney’s animated version of Pinocchio was released in theaters in 1940.

