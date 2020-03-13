Tom Hanks Provides Update on His Coronavirus Recovery

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are in stable condition after their Coronavirus diagnosis. The Hollywood stars are seeking treatment at the Gold Coast University Hospital in Queensland.

Hanks posted a picture of him and Wilson to his Instagram page on Thursday assuring fans that he and Rita were doing well. Hanks said that they are following expert recommendations and urged others to do the same, “Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” Hanks wrote.

Are you taking the Coronavirus seriously? What are you doing to protect yourself and your family?