Tom Hanks Hilariously Flexes On Kids In Commencement Speech

Tom Hanks gave an EPIC commencement speech at Harvard University and it was hilarious and motivating all in one. At one point, he jokingly flexed on everyone about making a bunch of money for a playing a guy who went to Harvard, even though he never actually did. He said quote, ”

“It’s not fair, but please don’t be embittered by this fact: that without having done a lick of work, without having spent any time in class . . .

“Without once walking into that library in order to have anything to do with the graduating class of Harvard, its faculty, or its distinguished [alumni], I make a damn good living playing someone who did. It’s the way of the world, kids.”

