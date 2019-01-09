Todrick Hall spilled a load of secrets about Taylor Swift & the tea is scalding!😲

Taylor Swift’s BFF, Todrick Hall spills the tea about Taylor’s relationships and secrets that only he knows.

Hall met Taylor in 2016 and he’s been there through her beef with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian and her breakups with Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris.

Hall spoke with Elite Daily and said that Taylor’s ability to trust people after being ‘burnt’ is something he really loves about the singer. Hall also admires how Taylor handles “huge issues,” “Huge things will happen and she’ll be like, “OK, great, this is what we have to do, this is what the universe has given us, this is what we’re faced with. How are we going to fix this?”

There is one of Taylor’s exes that Hall didn’t approve of, saying that she would always hutch over when she talked about him, “You cannot turn into Quasimodo for this guy. Every time you say his name, you hunch over.'” Hall told Taylor.

