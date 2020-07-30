Today Is NOT A Day To Wish You Were A Little Bit Taller.

Tall people are more likely to contract the coronavirus than short people are, a study has found.

Conducted by the University of Manchester and Open University, the study found that people who are at least six feet tall are more than twice as likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Professor Evan Kontopantelis, the study’s lead author, says the findings suggest the virus is spreading through the air. “The results of this survey in terms of associations between height and diagnosis suggest downward droplet transmission is not the only transmission mechanism and aerosol transmission is possible,” he says.

