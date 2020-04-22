Easy ‘Earth Day’ Efforts To Make Today

It’s earth day everyday but every April 22 it’s extra. It’s the day we celebrate and try to appreciate the earth by doing something positive for it. Here’s some ideas.

Plant something! It can be in the ground or in a pot. A tree, flower, herb garden for the kitchen.

Walk don’t drive! You have time and you need the exercise. Breath in some fresh air while not polluting it with car emissions.

Turn the lights and ac off! Save using power and money as well.

Pick something to commit to the entire year. Click the earth day site HERE for some bigger ideas.