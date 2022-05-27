To get in shape for Vegas, Katy Perry says she has to “let go of my Taco Bell”

John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

Katy Perry returns to Las Vegas Friday night for more shows in her PLAY residency: She’ll perform through June 11, take a break, then return for more shows in July and August, with more shows expected to be announced later this year. But Katy says she can’t just breeze into Sin City and get on the stage. She says she’s got to work up to it.

“You definitely have to be mindful that you have a show coming up after a six- or eight-week break,” the American Idol judge tells USA Today. “I get really strict about two or three weeks before. [The set] is like a giant kid’s jungle gym and I’m a 37-year-old adult. So I have to train like an athlete and do physical therapy and use the sauna and let go of my Taco Bell.”

The one song that’s part of Katy’s residency show that isn’t one of her hit singles is her rendition of “The Greatest Love of All,” originally recorded by George Benson and made famous in 1985 by Whitney Houston. Katy says she decided to add it to the set after becoming a mom to daughter Daisy Dove, who’ll turn 2 in August.

“After I had my daughter, the song spoke to me in a different way,” Katy tells USA Today. “I feel like Daisy has given me the greatest love of all and I find it now in my family life.”

In addition to her show, Katy also has American Idol, her shoe line and her new line of nonalcoholic beverages, De Soi. In response to that age-old question about balance, Katy says, “There’s a lot more balance when you have a family. A lot falls away that isn’t really important … But I’m at my best multitasking.”

“I’m transitioning a little more into the entrepreneurial space,” she adds, referring to the shoe line and De Soi. “These are branches of my tree. My trunk will always be music, but I have many branches.”

