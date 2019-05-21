TMI Jada….Why Do You Think We Would Want To Know This?

On a new episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, the actress reveals that she was addicted to porn prior to meeting Will Smith. And she tells this to her MOM and DAUGHTER! Jeez louise.

The podcast episode focuses on porn and how it affects relationships and Jada reveals that during her time of abstinence she turned to porn to “fill emptiness” she felt.

Jada’s daughter Willow and mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris join in the conversation with Willow asking her mother if her porn addiction “came from an emotional place.”

“That’s exactly what happened,” said Jada. “I watched some hardcore videos that were profoundly disturbing.”

Do you watch “Red Table Talk”?