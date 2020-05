TINA FEY will host “Rise Up New York!”, a benefit for New Yorkers affected by the coronavirus. It’ll air live on May 11th at 7:00 P.M. Eastern, and the lineup is pretty loaded.

The virtual event will feature performances by Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, and Sting. Jennifer Lopez, Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Idina Menzel, Trevor Noah.

The event will raise funds for New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19. If you’re in the New York area you’ll be able to view the event on all New York TV stations as well as iHeartRadio and Entercom radio stations.

Cameos from Chris Rock, Christopher Jackson, Robert De Niro, Jake Gyllenhaal, along with NY Giants Super Bowl champs Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, and everybody’s favorite governor, Andrew Cuomo is set to appear.

The national telecast can be seen on CNBC, are you planning to watch? How do you feel about the various virtual Coronavirus relief events?