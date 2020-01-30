Times Square! The Shows! The Shopping! The Sights! The DONUTS!!!

In May, a Krispy Kreme 45,000-square-foot, 24-Hour flagship store will debut it’s sweetness in Times Square! I’m so excited!!!

In addition, Manhattan and the Bronx will welcome five more new locations.

According to Krispy Kreme’s President North America, We know that New York has an amazing doughnut culture and that New Yorkers expect the best. Research repeatedly shows that Krispy Kreme serves the best doughnuts in the world, so we welcome the opportunity to serve New York’s true doughnut connoisseurs.

These new Krispy Kreme locations will open the door to 400 new jobs.

Do you think Krispy Kreme has the best doughnuts in the world? Yes, yes, yes I do!!!!