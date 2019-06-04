Time To Hit Starbucks For A Great Cause Thanks To Lady Gaga!

For the past three years, Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation has teamed up with Starbucks to raise money for LGBTQ youth.

Gaga’s song, “Born This Way” became the theme song for the LGBTQ movement and since then 72 percent of LGBTQ youth report feeling “depressed or down” and only 26 percent feel safe in school and classrooms and only a quarter of those youth feel supported by teachers and staff.

Starbucks Foundation and Lady Gaga’s Foundation will match online donations up to $250,000 between June 1st and June 30. Up to $500,000 could help community LGBTQ groups across the country.

You can also support the cause by purchasing a rainbow or pink ombre tumbler from Starbucks.

How are you celebrating Pride month? Do you think schools should do more to make sure LGBTQ youth feel safe?