TikToker raises over $90,000 for Elderly Walmart employee’s retirement

A Tiktoker who was inspired by the new trend of raising money for elderly workers to retire, has raised over $50,000 for an 82-year-old man to retire from his job at Walmart.

Rory McCarty, who goes by the username @Bug_Boys, raised over $50,000 in just 24 hours of setting up the Gofundme page. In two days, the page raised $97,100 of the $100,000 goal.

McCarty says he was inspired by another Tiktoker who raised $100,000 for one elderly Walmart worker and was in the process of raising money for another.

On the Gofundmepage, McCarty detailed meeting Warren Marion (Butch,) a cashier at Walmart, and learning his story.

“I wanted to help this Navy Veteran to live the remainder of his years traveling to see his kids in Florida. Get him off his feet for eight hours at a time. And do the things he would love to do that he may not be able to for financial reasons.”

McCarty then shared the story on Tiktok and was flooded with responses and donations.

He then went back to Walmart and told Butch about his efforts.

When asked about what he plans to do with the money, Butch told the McCarty that after working since he was 11-years-old, he plans to “get off of his feet.”

“I’d see my kids, I’d do some work around the house, I would enjoy the last 10 or 12 years I’ve got.”