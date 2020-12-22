TikTok New Year's Eve event features Jason Derulo, Cardi B, Liam Payne and more

Of course, you can’t have a TikTok event without Jason Derulo, who’s the most-followed celebrity on the platform. It’s also where he found the “Laxed Siren Beat,” which he turned into “Savage Love,” his first number-one hit in 11 years. So Jason will be there performing, as will Aly & AJ and Saweetie, whose hit “Tap In” was ubiquitous on TikTok this year.

In addition, there’ll be appearances by Cardi B — whose Megan Thee Stallion collabo “WAP” was huge on TikTok — as well as Liam Payne, Charli & Dixie D’Amelio and even Mick Fleetwood. The Fleetwood Mac drummer started his own TikTok account this year after user @420Doggface208 — aka Nathan Apodaca — turned the band’s 1977 song “Dreams” into a massive viral hit.

The live stream countdown of the Top TikTok Moments of 2020, featuring Lil Yachty and Brittany Broski, starts at 11:30 pm ET on December 31 on TikTok.

By Andrea Dresdale

