Shirenna

Tiktok life hacks

Default Featured (2)

So it comes those days when you are just living your life and BAM! You run across a slew of Tiktok videos that show you that you’ve been living your life all wrong! Here’s what I learned today, but don’t worry there is plenty more where this came from. Just search the hashtag Life-hacks on Tiktok and while your at it, make sure to give us a follow @979wrmf!

  1. Peeling garlic can be such a pain… well, not anymore!
@majauncensored

not me peeling 10 garlic heads after I discovered it 😱

♬ original sound – Maja Uncensored

2. I am going to shamefully admit that most of my jars still have the price scanner sticker on the bottom.

@lexie_byers

HOW DID I NOT KNOW ABOUT THIS?! Did anyone else know?? #lifehack #lifehacks #mindblown #lifehackvideo #tiktoklifehack #lifetips #tiktoklifehacks

♬ original sound – lexie byers

3. Did you know that if you turn a ziplock bag inside out and put it on top of another ziplock bag you can make an even bigger ziplock bag? I learned so much here.

@onlyjayus

L i F e H a C k s with Jayus 🤓 #fyp #lifehacks #life #hacks #survival #survivaltips #tips #tricks #advice #lifeadvice

♬ Buss It – Erica Banks

4. Wait, so you mean I don’t have to rearrange my fridge every time I have left over pizza?

@nateandgran

Pizza box life hacks #fyp #viral #foryoupage #share #duet

♬ original sound – Nate Hunter

5. Apparently those ridges we have on the side of our tongue is a deformity?

@laureneswizzles

#duet with @mrsmalorie I’ve always wondered why my tongue looks like that. Yes it always has those ridges now.

♬ original sound – Malorie Petersen