Tiktok life hacks

So it comes those days when you are just living your life and BAM! You run across a slew of Tiktok videos that show you that you’ve been living your life all wrong! Here’s what I learned today, but don’t worry there is plenty more where this came from. Just search the hashtag Life-hacks on Tiktok and while your at it, make sure to give us a follow @979wrmf!
- Peeling garlic can be such a pain… well, not anymore!
@majauncensored
not me peeling 10 garlic heads after I discovered it 😱
2. I am going to shamefully admit that most of my jars still have the price scanner sticker on the bottom.
@lexie_byers
HOW DID I NOT KNOW ABOUT THIS?! Did anyone else know?? #lifehack #lifehacks #mindblown #lifehackvideo #tiktoklifehack #lifetips #tiktoklifehacks
3. Did you know that if you turn a ziplock bag inside out and put it on top of another ziplock bag you can make an even bigger ziplock bag? I learned so much here.
@onlyjayus
L i F e H a C k s with Jayus 🤓 #fyp #lifehacks #life #hacks #survival #survivaltips #tips #tricks #advice #lifeadvice
4. Wait, so you mean I don’t have to rearrange my fridge every time I have left over pizza?
@nateandgran
Pizza box life hacks #fyp #viral #foryoupage #share #duet
5. Apparently those ridges we have on the side of our tongue is a deformity?
@laureneswizzles
#duet with @mrsmalorie I’ve always wondered why my tongue looks like that. Yes it always has those ridges now.