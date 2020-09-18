Nikki

Tiger King Halloween Costumes!

Tiger King will no doubt be the best Halloween getup this year. So many options! There will be some pre packaged store bought costumes like The Sexy Tiger King and the Joe Exotic mullet and mustache in a bag. Some of these will be so easy to make at home.  Check out some great ones below.

 

In case you needed some light hearted nonsense this evening, here are the photos from last weeks ridiculousness 🐯👑 the full video is on my last post if you can handle it… . . . . . . With @upside_down_ray and @mijewe indulging us (again) on camera . . . . . . #quarantine #lockdown #lockdownlife #quarantinelife #quarantinetertainment #unemployedaerialist #aerialistontheground #outofworkaerialistsbelike #selfemployednowunemployed #wfh #workfromhome #slayathome #notboredyet #circuseverydamnpandemic #circuseverydamnday #acro #partneracro #acrobalance #tigerking #tigerkingcostume #tigerkingcosplay #joeexotic #carolebaskin #carolebaskinthatbitch #thatbitchcarolebaskin #heyallyoucoolcatsandkittens #thatbitch #100%thatbitch

He is risen! And by ‘He’ I mean ‘Joe Exotic!’ The rumors are true, Netflix released a new Tiger King Episode today! It’s an Easter Miracle! Earlier this week, my husband and I went a little quarantine crazy and raided my mom’s attic, my makeup drawer and created this #tigerking photoshoot. I filmed the entire process and it’s up on my YouTube channel. It’s probably the most fun we’ve had in quarantine, I don’t think I have ever laughed as hard as I did while trying to put eyeliner on my husband…. except for when anyone says “that bitch Carole Baskin” that really gets me these days 🤣🤣🤣What’s the weirdest thing you have done while sheltering in place? And will you be watching the new episode on #Netflix today?! 🐯 👑 #joeexotic #carolebaskin #coolcatsandkittens #TQrecreates #thriftedqueen #quarantine #quarentinequeen #california #pacificgrove #couplescostume #halloween #stayhome #makeup #tiger #tigermakeup #tigercostume

