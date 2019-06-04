Thursday, June 6th, the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum is pleased to offer free admission to U.S. Veterans and their families

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum invites U.S. Veterans and their families to meet, visit at the museum Thursday, June 6th to commemorate 75 th Anniversary of D-Day



Discover historic role of site’s secret WWII radio operation Station J to intercept German U-boat radio messages, make safe passage for Merchant ships

June 3, 2019 – Jupiter, Fla. – Thursday, June 6 th , the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum is pleased to offer free admission to U.S. Veterans and their families to honor them with special commemoration of the 75 th anniversary of D-Day. Throughout the day, coffee and treats will be served on the Museum porch and the Museum’s Historian Josh Liller will be on-hand to discuss the significance of the site’s designation as the last remaining building from an important World War II installation and its role in secret radio operation Station J.



About Station J :

The Loxahatchee River Historical Society’s Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum occupies the last remaining building from an important World War II installation that existed alongside of the U.S. Coast Guard on the Lighthouse Reservation. That installation was officially called U.S. Naval Supplementary Radio Station Jupiter and code-named Station J.

Station J, a secret operation using top-secret high-frequency direction-finding (HF/DF, “Huff Duff”) designed to intercept German U-boat radio messages and tip-off U.S. forces to attack enemy vessels that were unimpededly torpedoing Merchant ships carrying war supplies to Europe.

Merchant ships carrying war supplies and fuel, especially those which left Texas and New Orleans, traveled near this coast, where German submarines and their unending torpedoes lay in wait. The 12-acre Station J reached its peak in 1943 when the Navy’s operation had 95 men on this site, plus 11 Marines who stood guard. The station included an operations building with 24 radio receivers; two barracks buildings; a mess, administration and housing for the commanding officer; and quarters for the families of six married men, today the Museum.

U.S. Military and Families honored year-round with free, regular daytime admission at Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum

The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum is proud to be Blue Star Museum:

As a nationally acclaimed ‘Blue Star Museum,’ the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum offers free regular daytime admission year-round for Active Duty US Military & their immediate families with current ID. Present ID at the time of admission. This historic, waterside Palm Beach County destination is one of more than 2,000 museums nationwide to open its doors free to active duty military personnel and their families each summer.

About the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum – Did you know?

The Loxahatchee River Historical Society, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, operates the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum and is a managing partner in the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Outstanding Natural Area, National Conservation Lands. We are committed stewards to historical and conservation preservation.

Visit and explore the history of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum and its surrounding, waterside destination property at 500 Captain Armour’s Way, Jupiter, Florida 33469.



To learn more about the Loxahatchee River Historical Society – Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum, call, 561-747-8380, or visit www.jupiterlighthouse.org .