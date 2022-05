Film, France, and celebs galore, is what the annual Cannes Film Festival brings….what’s not to like!

The 2022 Cannes Festival is only on day 3 and has already made major headlines across the world of Hollywood, including the Premiere of “TopGun: Maverick”, Tom Cruise receiving the acclaimed “Palm D’or”, and model Adriana Lima baring her baby bump.

Cannes, however, is truly a moment for fashion and couture.

For the top 50 looks of all time from Cannes, click here