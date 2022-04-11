Three Members Of NSYNC Performed At Ryan Cabrera’s Wedding

Ryan Cabrera celebrated his wedding to Alexa Bliss over the weekend and had a star-studded guest list, including some of the members of NSYNC.

Chris Kirkpatrick, Joes Fatone, and Lance Bass celebrated the couple with an impromptu performance of “Bye, Bye, Bye” This is not the first time the boy band has reunited. Their biggest reunion happened back in 2013 when all 5 bandmates appeared during Justin Timberlake’s performance at the MTV VMA’s.

If you could have anyone perform at your wedding, who would you choose? What was your favorite NSYNC song?