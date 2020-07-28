Three-Fifths of Fifth Harmony celebrate group's eighth anniversary

David Becker/Getty Images

Fifth Harmony celebrated its eighth anniversary on Monday and three out of the original five members commemorated the milestone on social media.

Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Normani each acknowledged the day in their own way.

“Just want to say I see yall’s posts and I love you…Happy 7/27,” Ally wrote in a message to fans. “Thank you for everything these past 8 years my loves. No one like you #8YearsofFifthHarmony.”

Normani and Dinah Jane both posted to their Instagram Stories. Normani shared a pic of the group dressed all in white, with the hashtag #8YearsofFifthHarmony and their song “No Way” from the album 7/27 playing over it.

Dinah posted a photo of herself in a black silky jacket embroidered with her name and the band’s birthday in roman numerals on he back.

Neither Lauren Jauregui nor Camila Cabello, who left the group in 2016, posted about the anniversary on social media.

Fifth Harmony was formed as part of The X Factor back in 2012. They announced they were going on hiatus in March 2018. Since then, each member has pursued a solo career.

Meanwhile, Monday was the tenth anniversary of another group that was formed on The X Factor: One Direction.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.