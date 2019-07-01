"thought i made it obvious": Lil Nas X appears to come out as gay

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for StagecoachLil Nas X is certainly having a moment, thanks to his monster, chart-topping remix of "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus. Now he's making headlines for another reason: he's apparently just come out as gay.

While the rapper and singer doesn't state it unequivocally, he appears to do everything but.

"some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more," Lil Nas X tweeted Sunday, adding, "but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure." The tweet's followed by a rainbow emoji.

Why "before this month ends?" Not coincidentally, Sunday was World Pride Day, and the final day of LGBT Pride Month.

As for the lyrics to "C7osure" -- released just last week from Lil Nas X's 7 EP -- they're all about freedom, with lines including "Ain't no more actin', man, that forecast say I should just let me grow," and "Embracing this news I behold unfolding." They definitely deliver a much more specific message when considered in the context of coming out.

As as if to remove all doubt, Lil Nas X followed up his initial tweet with another, featuring the cover of his 7 EP with a close up of a skyscraper lighted up in rainbow colors.

"deada** thought i made it obvious," he captioned the photo.

By the way, 7 just debuted in the #2 position on the Billboard 200 album chart with 77,000 equivalent album units earned, 4,000 of which were physical album sales.

As of last week, "Old Town Road" has spent 12 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. Only 20 singles have managed that feat in the chart's 61-year history.

