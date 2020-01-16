THIS Will Be My Favorite Commercial During The Super Bowl! MC Hammer For Cheetos!

Cheetos will have its first Super Bowl commercial in 10 years.

The star of the expensive ad is MC Hammer!

A preview clip of the commercial was released on Thursday. The ad promotes the new Cheetos Popcorn.

It shows Hammer in a flashback to 1989 humming a familiar tune while sitting at a piano. He starts to hit a piano key and he notices he has Cheetos dust on his fingers.

Hammer says, “Wait,I can’t touch this.” You can imagine what will be next when we see the full commercial.Do you watch the Super Bowl more for the game, the commercials or the halftime show?