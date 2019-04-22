This Wednesday Is Luke Perry’s Last Appearance On “Riverdale”

The last episode of Riverdale Luke Perry filmed before his untimely death will be seen this week.

The show will air this Wednesday night on the CW.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa describes Perry’s final scenes saying, “As always, Fred’s (Perry’s character) imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever.”

Perry died from a massive stroke nearly two months ago.

Will you watch this episode even if you aren’t a fan of the show? I am still rewatching all the old 90210’s. I guess when I’m done I will start with Riverdale.