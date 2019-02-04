This Was My Favorite Ad! What Was Yours?

I admit, I did have a few favorites, but when T Mobile said FREE TACOS! That’s what put this at #1!!!!

RELATED CONTENT

Spongebob Fans Are Not Happy About The Super Bowl Half Time Show

Are You Ready For “Super Bowl LIV” LIVE From Miami In 2020!

Who Do You Think Would Win In A Fight? P!nk Or Christina Aguilera?

Would You Stop Using Facebook For A Month For $102?

Fans of Seinfeld Are Going To LOVE This Bar!

Drive Sober, Keep Penalties Off the Roadway During Super Bowl Weekend! “Tow To Go” Is Back!