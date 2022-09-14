“This tour will be my last”; Demi Lovato hints at cancelling tour

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The pop singer posted and deleted a series of Instagram stories just before their show, causing speculation they may be cancelling the tour.

“I’m so f—ing sick, I can’t get out of bed,” Demi wrote, and later deleted before the Sep. 13 performance in Chile. “I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last.”

Lovato has allegedly been suffering from an unrevealed illness, causing her to disclose her condition on socials.

The singer then updated their status late Tuesday night:

“Gonna power thru it for you guys. I barely have a voice. I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight.

We hope Demi recovers soon!