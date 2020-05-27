"THIS MUST STOP": Ariana Grande, Madonna, Justin Bieber & more react online to death of George Floyd

Protest following death of George Floyd; KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Protest following death of George Floyd; KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty ImagesArtists are taking to social media to express their anger, sadness and horror at the death of George Floyd, who died Monday night shortly after being apprehended by Minneapolis police.

Video that emerged of the incident shows a white police officer with his knee on the neck of a black man -- identified as Floyd -- who repeatedly yells, "I can't breathe." All four responding officers were subsequently fired. The FBI is now investigating Floyd's death.

Madonna posted the video of the incident on Instagram and wrote, "Watching this Cop suffocate George Floyd with his knee on his neck, handcuffed and helpless, crying for his life with his face in the street is the most sickening, heartbreaking thing i've seen in a long time. This Officer knew he was being filmed and murdered him with arrogance and Pride. This has to stop!!"

Madonna added, "God Bless you George Floyd I'm so sorry for you and your family. And all the senseless killings that have gone before you. Will it ever end? I pray to GOD it does one day. Until then -- F**k The Police!

Yea I said it. Im not interested in being PC. Im interested in Justice."

Justin Bieber also posted the video, and wrote, "THIS MUST STOP. this makes me absolutely sick. This makes me angry this man DIED. This makes me sad. Racism is evil We need to use our voice! Please people. I’m sorry GEORGE FLOYD."

On her Instagram Story, Ariana Grande posted, "justice is not just about specific officers being arrested. It's about dismantling the systems that make it possible." She added the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd.

On her own Instagram Story, Billie Eilish posted a photo of Floyd and wrote, "George Floyd Being Black in America should not be a death sentence. Black lives matter. The MPD officers responsible have been terminated and I hope to god they rot in jail."

Demi Lovato posted three images: a cartoon image of Floyd, the words "Black Lives Matter," and the sentence, "I'm tired of typing 'rest in peace.' I wish black men could live in peace." She captioned them, "This is not okay. And it will not stop until everyone does their part. Especially white people."

Demi continued, "I said it recently and I’ll say it again, do not let your discomfort surrounding social issues prevent you from speaking up for those IN DANGER. And reality is, until this STOPS COMPLETELY - THE BLACK COMMUNITY WILL CONTINUE TO LIVE IN DANGER. DO YOUR PART. THIS INVOLVES YOU TOO. #GeorgeFloyd, I hope you RIP because it isn’t fair so many didn’t do their part to ensure you lived in peace."



Cardi B posted a picture of Floyd on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Enough is enough! What will it take ? A civil war? A new president? Violent riots ? It’s tired ! I’m tired ! The country is tired !You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE ! And how America is really not the land of the free!"

By Andrea Dresdale

