This Lady Still Gives Some Blame To The Zoo!? Give Me A Break!

Remember the dumb-dumb who went in for a selfie with a wild animal at an Arizona zoo last weekend? We’re still hearing from her….

The lady named Leanne said, “The black jaguar was up against the fence and we happened to be walking by and we said, ‘Hey let’s get some good pictures.'” The jaguar reached through the fence and scratched her as she was trying to take a selfie.

Leanne continued, “I was in the wrong for leaning over the barrier. But I do think that maybe the zoo should look into moving their fence back. I never expected this. I feel like we’re all human, we make mistakes and I learned my lesson.”

Move the fence back?!! How about you just get banned from every zoo in America for the rest of your life?!

Even though a similar attack happened at the Wildland World Zoo last year, zoo officials say that rules were broken and people should “respect the barriers.”

Have you had a close encounter with a wild animal? Do you think the woman will sue the zoo?