This Joke Might Become A Reality At McDonald’s!

McDonald’s managed to make customers upset after playing an April Fool’s Day joke on their customers.

McDonald’s claimed to be introducing the McPickle Burger, which consisted of cheese, ketchup, a sesame seed bun, and two mounds of pickles.

The fast-food chain shared a video of the burger on their Australian social media pages and pickle lovers went bananas over the new menu item.

Others who figured out it wasn’t really a sandwich wanted McDonald’s to make the sandwich a real thing.

Do you think you would like the McPickle Burger? I don’t think I would, but I know a friend who would probably order 3!

Did you play an April Fool’s joke on anyone today?