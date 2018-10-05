This is why Michelle Williams ‘gave up’ driving, are you guilty of the same thing?

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, actress Michelle Williams made a surprising revelation with regards to why she gave up driving.

The Venom actress told the duo: “I stopped driving. I gave it up because I had road rage.”

“I’m not going to go into who or what happened, but something came out of my mouth that I didn’t know that I knew,” Williams said, laughing. “So I stopped. Now I’m only on the train.”

What is the worst case of road rage you’ve ever dealt with?

Have you ever done something you regretted after being cut off on the road?