This is the rhythm of the wine: Black Eyed Peas team with Barefoot for AR charity experience

Black Eyed Peas have teamed up with Barefoot brand wine to offer fans a chance to support a good cause, while enjoying a cool augmented reality music experience.

The “Band Together” campaign starts today. If you can scan the QR code on Barefoot displays featuring BEP, you can access the campaign’s website. From there, you can download the new Barefoot Wine AR app. Once you’re in it, you can scan the foot logo on a bottle of the wine to hear different parts of BEP’s new song, “Vida Loca.”

The more Barefoot products you scan, the more parts of the song will be added — along with custom animated visuals of the group. You can also register at the website for a chance to win a virtual meet-and-greet with the group.

There’s also a charitable component. For every Barefoot label scanned, a one-dollar donation will be made to the American Cancer Society, and CORE — that’s Children of Restaurant Employees, which brings financial relief to parents who work in the food and beverage industries.

“Black Eyed Peas are excited to be partnering with Barefoot for the ‘Band Together’ program that brings music, wine, and cool technology to fans and the Barefoot community while also helping two great organizations,” says will.i.am in a statement.

Visit Bandtogether.barefootwine.com for all the details of the campaign.

By Andrea Dresdale

