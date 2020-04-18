This Is So GROSS! Landlords Asking For Sex In Lieu Of $$ For Rent!

It appears some landlords are taking advantage of their tenants amid the coronavirus.

They are seeking “sex-for-rent” in lieu of rent payment.

In Hawaii they have seen more complaints in two days than they have seen in two years.

In Chicago they are seeing a threefold increase in housing-related sexual harassment over the last month.

The important message for anyone to know is you have rights and just because most courts are closed don’t assume you can’t be protected. You can contact Legal Aid or tenants’ rights organization.

Have you or someone you know ever been propositioned by a landlord?