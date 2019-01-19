This is MY “Big Game”! A Cake Bake Off On The Food Network!

Food Network addicts…you feel me. Dessert aficionados listen up. If you love cake (the food, not the band) then you’re going to be in for a real treat with what the Food Network has cooked up.

Coming this March, the Cake Boss – Buddy Valastro – and the Ace of Cakes – Duff Goldman – will face off for the first time in a six-episode series baking battle.

The press release says the first episode, which drops Sunday, March 10th, will pit the pair against family recipes, with increasingly more difficult challenges each week.

And what kitchen battle show doesn’t have celebrity judges? Penn & Teller and Cupcake Wars judge Florian Bellanger have signed on for the rotating panel.

But Teller doesn’t talk!! How can he be a judge? Smirking and gagging on flavors? Pretending to die if he REALLY hates it?

Whose work do you enjoy more? Buddy Valastro or Duff Goldman?