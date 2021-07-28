“This is an expression of how I’m feeling”: Britney posts video of herself painting to relieve stress

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Britney Spears shared how she unwinds from the stress of her ongoing conservatorship battle: by painting.

In a new video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the singer explained in the caption, “As you guys know there’s a lot of change going on in my life at the moment and today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to Michael’s [craft store] and got white paper and paint !!!!”

“I wanted to see color and this is me messing around,” she continued. “Ok so I’m not a professional painter but I certainly felt like I was !!!”

In the sped-up video, Spears, who’s dressed in an oversized white tee-shirt and blue tennis shoes, rolls out a gigantic sheet of white paper and walks around as she starts painting streaks of green, purple, yellow, red and blue. When her masterpiece is complete, she takes a moment to bust a quick move in celebration before shutting off the camera.

Britney, 39, explained that the painting allowed her to release some of her pent-up emotions and convey what she’s currently feeling.

“This is an expression of how I’m feeling at the moment … rebellious… colorful…bright…bold …spontaneous…magical…so obviously showing my true colors,” she described before challenging fans to find a special surprise in her work of art. “If you look closely you can see find a fish in there somewhere.”

Britney’s burst of creativity comes on the heels of her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filing legal documents asking to officially remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her 13-year conservatorship.

Rosengart requested Monday that Jason Rubin, a California-based certified public accountant, be put in charge of the singer’s finances, and called her current legal arrangement a “Kafkaesque nightmare” that has “grown increasingly toxic and is simply no longer tenable.”

