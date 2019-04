The Vegas sports bettor James Holzhauer is raking in the dough and breaking records on the game show “Jeopardy!”

James just bettered his own single-game winning number with a perfect game that made him $131,127 richer. During his 10-day run, James has made a total of $697,787 and is second on the show’s all-time winnings list.

Do you think you have what it takes to win on a game show? What game show would you dominate?