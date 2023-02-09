This guy is a page out of history!

Yahoo!

No, not Lebron….although he is the GOAT in NBA scoring and just set the record for points scored in a career, but the guy in the background of this photo! Look closely, while everyone was peering through their phone or a camera to make sure they got the perfect shot of the “shot”, this one man is there….on the front row….just sitting there admiring history with only his eyes, making memories in his brain instead of through a social media post. Sure, all of the phones and cameras are amazing at keeping that time stamp alive for as long as we own that phone or hold on to that picture, but this is how stories are told! Through the lens of a memory of one of the most incredible feats in sports history! Bravo to you sir!