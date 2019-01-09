This Dad Invented An App That Freezes Kids’ Phones Until They Call Parents Back

Do your kids take forever to reply to your texts? A fellow parent has made an app that will lock the child’s phone until they answer you.

Nick Herbert’s app is called ReplyASAP. It makes a sound alerting the kid that you texted even if the phone is in silent mode. The app was intended for young people but Herbert said the feature could be used for elderly family members as well. Currently, the app is only available for Android phones. An iOS version is not ready yet.

Would you put this app on your kid’s phone? Sounds like a great tool for parents but I’m kinda glad they didn’t have this when I was a kid! -Suits

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Netflix Saves Lives! With The Help Of A Young Boy Watching Too Late. I Think Jason From The KVJ Show Needs This! Loving The New BSB Song – “No Place” Did You Catch Lilo On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Last Night? Bird Box’s Director Explains That Surprising Ending (!!Spoilers!!) How Do You Deal With The Neighbors Slamming Their Door?
Comments