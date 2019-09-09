This* artist has had more top 10s this year than Ariana Grande

Republic RecordsAriana Grande may be dominating 2019 musically, but one artist has just scored more top 10 hits this year than she has.

Post Malone's new single "Circles" has debuted at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's Posty's fifth top 10 hit of 2019, breaking Ariana's record of four. His others are "Sunflower," "Wow," "Goodbyes" and "Better Now."

Drake, Halsey, Khalid and Taylor Swift each have had three top 10s this year.

"Circles" is from Posty's new album Hollywood's Bleeding, which came out this past Friday.

Meanwhile, Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" repeats at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

