So what do you keep in your car? According to a mechanic here are the items you SHOULD have in your glovebox.

Flashlight, vehicle manual, registration and insurance proof, tire pressure gauge, mini first aid kit, pen and paper, a multi tool, and spare fuses. Do you have all this stuff? Because I know I do not. But I also have napkins….I mean what if I spill something? I know people who keep toilet paper in their car too! So what do YOU have?