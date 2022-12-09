Things to do New Years Eve in West Palm Beach

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and West Palm Beach has many events happening to ring in 2023.

New Year’s Eve at the Square

Kick off 2022 at The Square during a family friendly New Year’s Eve celebration featuring kids activities with Rhythm & Hues, live music, and a NYE countdown at 9PM under The Wishing Tree. More information

Sandi Tree’s Last Night

Sandi’s nightly music and light show will begin at 6 p.m. and extend to midnight.

A Risque New Year’s Eve

Ring in 2023 with burlesque and fire dancers at Treehouse Rooftop Bar at the Canopy Hotel. The rooftop gives you a perfect view of the city to see all the fireworks go off as the clock strikes midnight! Purchase tickets here.

A Black and White Affair

Get complimentary champagne when the clock strikes midnight at Clematis Social. Tickets can be purchased here.

A Copacabana New Year’s Eve at The Ben

The Ben’s third annual New Year’s Eve celebration will feature four-time Grammy winner Tomasito Cruz. This exclusive party will take place at Spruzzo and Rooftop VIP Lounge overlooking the Palm Harbor Marina, the Intracoastal, and Palm Beach Island. Tickets can be purchased here.

New Year’s at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Ring in the New Year at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, where guests can enjoy a specialty bubbly bar, complimentary passed bodega bites and entertainment throughout the evening. Reserve your spot in advance upstairs with either an oprn bar ticket or reservation. RSVP here.

Emo Night Brooklyn

Rock out to your favorite punk and emo songs at Respectables. Mosh, rage and stage dive to the hits from Blink 182, All American rejects, Paramore, A Day To Remember, Sum 41 and more! Get tickets here.

New Year’s Eve at Avocado Grill

Pop the champagne and ring in 2023 at Avocado Grill. They’ll have a DJ and specials playing all night long. More information.