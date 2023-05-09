They were a family from Ukraine who came to the US and now their daughter can hear for the first time!

Amy Spicer Noxon AuD smiles as
Zlata Kuzmina plays with a toy. Zlata was able to hear some noises after her cochlear implant was activated.
It took a few different types of noises for Zlata to hear anything. Her mom, Diana Kuzmina her dad, Oleh Kuzmin are with her.
Patient: Zlata Kuzmina – 2
Mom: Diana Kuzmina
Dad: Oleh Kuzmin
Brother: Filip Kuzmin
What an incredible story of a family who moved here to the US in South Carolina. Their daughter is 3 now and was born deaf. She received a cochlear implant and can hear for the first time! Seeing her little face when she can hear for the first time is so beautiful!