They were a family from Ukraine who came to the US and now their daughter can hear for the first time!

Amy Spicer Noxon AuD smiles as Zlata Kuzmina plays with a toy. Zlata was able to hear some noises after her cochlear implant was activated. It took a few different types of noises for Zlata to hear anything. Her mom, Diana Kuzmina her dad, Oleh Kuzmin are with her. Patient: Zlata Kuzmina – 2 Mom: Diana Kuzmina Dad: Oleh Kuzmin Brother: Filip Kuzmin

What an incredible story of a family who moved here to the US in South Carolina. Their daughter is 3 now and was born deaf. She received a cochlear implant and can hear for the first time! Seeing her little face when she can hear for the first time is so beautiful!