Jeff Miles

They were a family from Ukraine who came to the US and now their daughter can hear for the first time!

Amy Spicer Noxon AuD smiles as Zlata Kuzmina plays with a toy. Zlata was able to hear some noises after her cochlear implant was activated. It took a few different types of noises for Zlata to hear anything. Her mom, Diana Kuzmina her dad, Oleh Kuzmin are with her. Patient: Zlata Kuzmina – 2 Mom: Diana Kuzmina Dad: Oleh Kuzmin Brother: Filip Kuzmin

What an incredible story of a family who moved here to the US in South Carolina.  Their daughter is 3 now and was born deaf.  She received a cochlear implant and can hear for the first time! Seeing her little face when she can hear for the first time is so beautiful!

Zlata Kuzmina looks up in surprise as she hears something in her right ear. Zlata’s cochlear implant on her right side was just activated by an MUSC audiologist, Amy Spicer Noxon AuD.(not shown) It took a few different types of noises for Zlata to hear anything. Her mom, Diana Kuzmina gives a thumbs up. Her dad, Oleh Kuzmin sits next to her.
