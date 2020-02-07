They got "No Shame": Watch disturbing new video from 5 Seconds of Summer

Capitol Records

Capitol Records5 Seconds of Summer have released a somewhat disturbing video for their new single, "No Shame," which seems to be about people's insatiable desire for attention and fame.

As the band plays in a room completely wrapped in cheetah print -- complete with cheetah eyes -- we see a variety of different scenes. In one, a picture-perfect family frolics on the lawn of their perfect house. In another, the members of the band are at the funeral of singer Luke Hemmings, mourning and tossing flowers into the grave.

There's also a devastating car crash involving a bunch of young people, who crawl from the wreckage and start taking selfies of their bloodied faces and bodies. We see a weirdo family doing outrageous things in their living room, possibly for some kind of video or livestream, and then a creepy looking plastic surgeon injecting a woman so perfect-looking she doesn't appear real.

At the end of the video, Luke is shown to have faked his own death, and back in the cheetah room, all four members of the band peel off their faces to reveal that underneath, they're middle-aged men.

Director Hannah Lux Davis says, "It was so much fun collaborating with the guys on this video. They fearlessly dove into each scene and trusted me to deliver a visual with this much punch. It’s something different for all of us and I’m excited with how it turned out.”

"No Shame" is from the new 5SOS album Calm, which is coming out March 27.

