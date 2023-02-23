They created a “hack” for Disney and then got blasted for it, and then said it didn’t really happen?

NY POST

So here’s the thing about wanting to be a content creator on social media. ACCOUNTABILITY! A family from here Florida is getting dragged for creating what they thought was a great hack by adding lifts to their son’s shoes so he could ride the rides he wasn’t tall enough for. Well, they got blasted for it and now they are trying to walk it back by saying their son WAS actually tall enough and didn’t ride any of the rides that required their son to be tall enough. Here’s the thing, had they not been called out for it, many parents may have tried to do the same hack. Which may have in fact kids in danger. So, while it’s great they did a follow up video, it was misleading from the start and may not have been corrected had they not been called out for it.