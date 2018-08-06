These Celebrities Are Rejecting Social Media!

By: Kiona Coral

We live in a digital era where time is excessively spent in front of a screen. It has become an addiction to many, and these celebs aren’t giving in to the craze! Instead, they have stated why they don’t want to board the social media train.

George Clooney has expressed his disdain for social media numerous times. Back in 2009 he said, “I’d rather have a rectal examination on live TV by a fellow with cold hands than have a Facebook page.”

More recently he told Variety that having social media is an easy way to “say something stupid.”

Mila Kunis is another star who does not fancy tweeting life updates. Kunis explained on the Late Late Show with Craig Fegerson, “I just don’t think people need to know when I’m going to the restroom. What am I gonna tweet?”

Jennifer Lawrence is yet another. The star neither has Instagram nor Twitter and has admitted that because she can’t keep up with emails, she’d never be able to keep up with a Twitter account.

Even the new Duchess of Sussex has ditched social media. After getting engaged to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deactivated all her social media accounts. She even shut down her lifestyle blog last April 2017, after having blogged for almost three years.