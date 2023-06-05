There was a pop superstar who swallowed a fly … OK, it was Taylor Swift

Shanna Madison/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Performing outside has its challenges, even when it’s not raining. That’s what Taylor Swift learned Sunday night at the final show of her three-night stand in Chicago.

Fan-recorded video posted to Twitter shows Taylor covering her mouth and coughing, then announcing, “I just swallowed a bug. I’m so sorry.”

“I’ll be fine, it’s just so stupid,” she laughed. “Oh delicious!” she added before jokingly asking, “Is there any chance that none of you saw that?”

As the audience laughed, she said, “It’s fine. It’s fine, I swallowed it,” while continuing to cough.

In addition to unwanted insect interference, Sunday night’s show featured Taylor treating fans to the live debut of “Hits Different,” one of the songs included on the deluxe Til Dawn Edition of Midnights.

According to fan-shot video, before singing the song, Taylor told the crowd, “You guys are so amazing. On a one-on-one basis, I’ve made so many new friends tonight.”

“People are gonna ask me, like, ‘Are you tired at the end of the show?’” she continued. “I’m like, ‘No, are they tired?’ You guys are, like, head-banging and thrashing and screeching … it’s a noble thing to do. I salute you!”

