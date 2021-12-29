The Year In Music 2021: Viva Las Vegas! (Residencies, that is)

Christine Hahn/Resorts World Las Vegas/Concerts West/AEG Presents

2021 was the year that a host of big-name superstars either announced or kicked off Las Vegas residencies — including perhaps the biggest name of all: Adele.

Shortly after telling Rolling Stone that she wouldn’t do a regular tour due to COVID-19 fears — and claiming that she wasn’t doing a Las Vegas residency because there were no available venues — Adele turned around and announced Weekends with Adele. The residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace kicks off January 21, 2022 and will feature the star performing two shows each weekend through April 16.

Adele’s announcement came in the wake of Katy Perry, Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan all announcing residencies at the brand-new Resorts World Las Vegas, which opened in June.

–Celine’s new show was supposed to officially launch the Resorts World Theater on November 5, but the shows were abruptly canceled for medical reasons. Specifically, Celine was said to be suffering from what was described as “severe and persistent muscle spasms,” which left her unable to perform. That left it to Carrie Underwood to open the Resorts World Theater on December 1.

–Another Las Vegas residency that didn’t happen in 2021 was a series of Christmas shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood by Backstreet Boys, who’d planned to release their first-ever Christmas album this year. But when the group decided to push the album to 2022, the shows — announced in July and scheduled for November and December — were canceled.

–Katy Perry is set to start her residency, PLAY, tonight, December 29, at Resorts World. She described it as “a set-in-the-’60s, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids movie on mushrooms,” which will feature wild costumes, NFTs and, she told Variety, “a level of humor to it that is probably the weirdest I’ve ever done.” Her fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan starts his residency in February.

–Meanwhile, Sting officially launched his residency, My Songs, at the Colosseum in October. He’d originally announced it in 2019, but it was delayed by COVID-19. Adam Lambert did a mini-residency in October at the Venetian Resort, while Bryan Adams did one at the Wynn Las Vegas in November.

—Michael Buble announced a six-date residency at Resorts World, which will run between April 27, 2022 and May 7, while John Legend will bring his 24-show residency, Love in Las Vegas, to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino beginning in April of 2022. Fellow Voice coach Gwen Stefani officially wrapped up her residency at that same venue in November.

–Finally, Rod Stewart extended his long-running show at the Colosseum into 2022, marking his 11th year performing there, while both Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga resumed their residencies at Park MGM Theater.

–And as for a residency that isn’t in Las Vegas, Josh Groban announced the dates for the return of his show at New York’s Radio City Music Hall; he’d only played one date before COVID-19 shut it down.

