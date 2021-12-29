The Year in Music 2021: It’s all Gucci for Lady Gaga

Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc.

Whether it’s showing her American patriotism by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” or tapping into her Italian ancestry for a movie role, Lady Gaga showed all sides of herself this year. She continued to seamlessly balance her music and acting careers, and has the awards buzz to prove it.

Here’s a roundup of Gaga’s most notable 2021 moments:

— She kicked off 2021 with a powerful performance of the national anthem at President Joe Biden’s inauguration .

— In February, while she was away filming House of Gucci in Italy, her dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs were stolen in a brazen dog-napping in LA. The dog walker thankfully recovered, and Gaga’s dogs were found and returned safe.

— Gaga and Ariana Grande won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy in March for their number-one duet, “Rain on Me.”

— Gaga’s Born This Way album turned 10 in May. In celebration of the milestone, she released a special Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary Album, featuring the album’s 14 original songs and six reimagined versions of tracks by LGBTQIA+ artists and allies.

— Gaga released her second duets album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, in October. The record, which is Bennett’s final studio recording, features the 95-year-old crooner and Gaga singing songs penned by the iconic composer Cole Porter. The duo also performed two shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Love for Sale went on to earn six Grammy nods.

— House of Gucci, Gaga’s acting follow-up to her Oscar-nominated role in 2018’s A Star Is Born, was released in November. She plays Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who was famously convicted of arranging the murder of her ex-husband, Italian fashion heir Maurizio Gucci. The role is already garnering awards buzz, with Gaga snagging the New York Film Critics Circle honor for Best Actress.

