The Year in Music 2019: The Jonas Brothers put the family band back together and find 'Happiness'

Peggy Sirota

Peggy SirotaFamily reunions never looked so good. The Jonas Brothers put the band back together this year after splitting up back in 2013 -- and the fans were ready and waiting for it.

It took a lot of work and a lot of family healing, as shown in the Amazon documentary Chasing Happiness, but Nick, Joe and Kevin came back stronger than ever. They released their first single, “Sucker,” back in February with a video featuring their significant others: Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra, Joe’s wife Sophie Turner and Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas.

The JoBros reunion album, Happiness Begins, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart in June, becoming the biggest debut of 2019 at the time with a total of 414,000 units sold. In addition to the Grammy-nominated “Sucker,” the album spawned the singles “Cool” and “Only Human.” Then in August, the guys hit the road for the Happiness Begins tour, their first in nearly a decade.

As for individual accomplishments, Joe, who turned 30 this year, married Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in two ceremonies: one a surprise wedding in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, and another a lavish ceremony in France. He's also getting his own show, called Cup of Joe, on the mobile streaming platform.

Nick co-starred in the movies Midway and Jumanji: The Next Level, launched his own whiskey with John Varvatos, and got a new puppy and a $20 million mansion with Priyanka. Next year, he’ll join The Voice as a coach.

The JoBros closed out 2019 with a hit Christmas song, "Like It's Christmas," and will ring in the new year with a live performance from Miami on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

