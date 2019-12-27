The Year in Music 2019: Lady Gaga goes from Oscar gold to makeup magic

ABC/Rick Rowell

ABC/Rick RowellWhen you start the year by winning Oscar gold, where do you go from there? If you’re Lady Gaga, you launch your own makeup line, line up your next movie role and cap it all off with three Grammy nominations.

Gaga’s eventful 2019 began with a bang when she snagged her first Oscar in February for Best Original Song, for “Shallow,” from A Star Is Born. She and Bradley Cooper also caused quite a stir with their intimate Oscars performance of the song, leading many to believe they were actually an item.

Adding fuel to the fire was the fact that Gaga split with fiancé Christian Carino shortly before the Oscars and Bradley ended things with Irina Shayk not long after, but the two both confirmed there was never anything romantic between them.

While the A Star Is Born soundtrack lived on, scoring three Grammy nods this year, Gaga confirmed she’s been hard at work on #LG6, her sixth studio album. She’s also been back and forth to Sin City, continuing her Enigma and Jazz & Piano Las Vegas residencies this year.

As for non-music accomplishments, Gaga and her longtime makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, launched beauty line Haus Laboratories exclusively on Amazon in September. The inclusive brand -- featuring lip glosses, a liquid eyeliner and more -- even made it onto Oprah’s annual list of Favorite Things.

And Gaga wouldn't be Gaga without her charitable efforts. She continued to dedicate herself to her Born This Way foundation, this year partnering with DonorsChoose.org to donate supplies to schools in three cities that experienced mass shootings over the summer: El Paso, TX, Dayton, OH and Gilroy, CA.

Looking ahead to the new decade, Gaga is showing no signs of slowing down. She’ll reportedly follow-up her A Star Is Born movie debut with a role in a new Ridley Scott film about the Gucci fashion dynasty. And in a recent YouTube video for beauty influencer NikkieTutorials, Gaga revealed more music, more movies and possibly even motherhood are in her future.

