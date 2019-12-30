The Year in Music 2019: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes become pop’s PDA-loving power couple

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIt was a year of Romance for Camila Cabello, in more ways than one. She not only released her sophomore solo album, aptly titled Romance, she also found romance with “Señorita” duet partner Shawn Mendes.

The longtime friends first sparked rumors of a relationship this summer, following the release of “Señorita” and Camila’s breakup with Matthew Hussey. After people watched the steamy music video for "Señorita," the speculation began that the two were involved. It didn’t take long for Camila and Shawn to confirm that they were indeed a couple, thanks to some very public displays of affection captured by photogs.

The two were spotted smooching everywhere from Miami beach to Shawn’s 21st birthday to courtside at an LA Clippers game. They even poked fun at themselves by posting an Instagram video showing how they “really kiss” in an over-exaggerated makeout session. But they refused to kiss on stage, despite some sexy performances on the MTV VMAs and the American Music Awards.

Their real-life chemistry paid off, as "Señorita" shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in August and later earned the two an AMA for Collaboration of the Year, not to mention a Grammy nomination. The song marked Shawn’s first-ever number one on the chart and Camila’s second, following “Havana.”

Meanwhile, Camila released her Romance album, which features many songs inspired by Shawn, including “Liar.” She also announced 2020 tour dates beginning next summer.

As for Shawn, he wrapped his North American tour this September with a hometown show in Toronto, his first-ever stadium show. He also hopped on a remix of Taylor Swift’s “Lover.”

