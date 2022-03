A piece of movie history is going up for auction. The oil can used to oil up the Wizard Of Oz’s Tin Man is being auctioned off by Kruse GWS Auctions.

The oil can could sell for up to $200,000 making it a high-dollar item that ranks up there with Dorothy’s ruby red slippers. Fun Fact: There were four pairs of ruby slippers and one pair sold for $2 million.

Is there an item that is considered movie memorabilia that would you like to have?